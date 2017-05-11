Zoo home to April the giraffe and baby opening Monday

By Published:
FILE - In this April 15, 2017, file photo, provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April licks her new calf. People hoping to get an up-close look at April the giraffe’s baby born before a live stream audience will have to wait a little longer. Animal Adventure Park originally planned to open for the season this weekend, but delayed the date until Monday, May 15, because of cool and rainy conditions in the forecast. (Animal Adventure Park via AP, File)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) – People hoping to get an up-close look at April the giraffe’s baby born at an upstate New York zoo before a live stream audience will have to wait a little longer.

Animal Adventure Park originally planned to open for the season this weekend, but delayed the date until Monday because of cool and rainy conditions in the forecast.

April gave birth to a male calf on April 15. Her pregnancy was the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history, with more than 232 million live views during a seven-week period.

The calf was named Tajiri, a Swahili word that means hope.

The privately owned zoo is located in rural Harpursville, 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New York City. It is bracing for a flood of visitors.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/11/2017 10:06:51 AM (GMT -4:00)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s