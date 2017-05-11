West Virginia great-grandmother arrested after infant dies due to heat exposure

MACON COUNTY, WV (WSAZ via CNN) – A 67-year-old West Virginia woman has been charged in the death of her great-grandson. Police said the 19-month-old died after he was left in a hot car for hours.

Seven hours — that’s how long police said the boy was inside this car.

By the time we found him. He had been dead for a while,” said Corporal A.B. Ward of West Virginia State Police.

They say the victim’s great-grandmother Carolyn Davis dropped off the boy’s mother at work the morning of April 5th.

She then drove back to her house on Lighthouse Lane — brought the victim’s four-year-old sister inside but left the baby, Abel Stevens, strapped in his car seat.

Police say temperatures outside that day reach 81 degrees. They say the car was not parked anywhere near the shade. They say inside it would’ve been anywhere from 120 to 140 degrees.

Investigators say Davis got back in the car that afternoon and drove back into town and picked the boy’s mother up from work.

They say at that point the child was already deceased.

“Mom gets in the car and says what’s wrong with my son and she goes to try and get him out and he’s stiff,” said Lieutenant Shawn Ross of Point Pleasant Police.

Police say the 67-year-old watched the kids five days a week and she wasn’t under the influence.

“I’m sure it was an accident. We’re assuming he may have been asleep that morning when she took him home and she just left him in the car to sleep and forgot about him in there all day,” said Corporal Ward.

It doesn’t take very long for a hot car to kill a kid.

Heading into the summer months, police say this is a tragic reminder why children should never be left alone in a hot vehicle.

Police believe Davis knew the child was dead when she left to pick up the mother but didn’t want to be the person who reported it.

They say conditions inside both the car and home were filthy.

Davis was arrested may 5th in Ohio.

She is currently being held in the Gallia County Jail where she is awaiting her extradition hearing.