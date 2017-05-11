VIDEO: Kayaker out paddles gator in Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG via CNN) – A kayaker’s close call with an alligator was caught on camera. The gator trailed the man as he quickly paddled back to shore.

“I’ve done this many, any times,” said Jimmy Williams, Kayaker.

But Jimmy Williams can’t remember anything like this during a fishing trip on Mobile Bay.

“I left right here and when I returned I came back to investigate the alligator,” said Williams

What he didn’t expect was what happened next.

“Didn’t feed the alligator at all, of course, this one being a large gator started coming towards me and I turned and started paddling away it pretty much trailed me,” recounted Williams.

Not only was the alligator trailing, Williams said he caught a wave coming from his mouth.

“Did you hear that music in the back of your head ba dum ba dum?”

“A little bit,” a little bit,” said Williams.

The video, captured by a visitor at a nearby restaurant, quickly went viral. Once Williams saw it he said, “I thought he was closer when I was coming back.”

And while he considers himself to be a pretty good kayaker he said staying inside a kayak had never been so important.

Gator encounters are not unusual on the bay.