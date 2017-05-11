“Under the influence” JES teacher fell in classroom while carrying state tests

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The Jonesborough Elementary School teacher facing termination for reportedly showing up to school under the influence fell in her classroom that morning while carrying her students’ state tests, according to newly reviewed district records.

As we previously reported, Washington County Schools is in the process of trying to dismiss Michelle Gillis for conduct unbecoming of an educator and improper use of narcotics or intoxicants. The school board will consider her termination at its June 1, 2017 meeting, according to district records.

“On Thursday, April 27, 2017, (the art teacher), requested that I check to see if you were okay after she observed you stumbling while walking through the library subsequent to retrieving your TNReady standardized tests,” a recent letter from the principal to Gillis said. “I immediately proceeded to your classroom where I was confronted by (a volunteer) who was scheduled to proctor the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) TNReady test in your classroom. (She) stated regarding your condition, ‘there is something wrong with her; she just fell and is so confused.’ (She) provided a letter outlining her concerns about the events that took place in your classroom that morning. In the letter, she states, ‘(Ms. Gillis) came into the room with the tests and I could see something was wrong.’ The stumbling was worse as if she had no control over her legs. I started toward her as she fell forward, then turned to the right so that she landed on her back and as she went down she hit a crate that was in the floor. The box of tests fell beside her.”

Although Gillis told the principal she wasn’t intoxicated, a field sobriety test and blood alcohol test cast doubt, according to district records.

We’ve made attempts to reach Gillis but have not yet heard back. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Education Association said at this time, the association cannot comment about the situation on her behalf.

A review of Gillis’ personnel file shows the district could’ve terminated her earlier this year. District records reveal her conduct left her students “unsupervised on multiple occasions, placed them in danger” and caused concerns for parents, colleagues and the office staff. In addition, records show her conduct resulted in her students falling “behind academically.”

We’re continuing to review the records in her personnel file and will have our full report Tonight at 6 on News Channel 11.

