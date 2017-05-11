Two Bristol businessmen gift van to VA Highlands student, single mom

BRISTOL (WJHL) – A single mom of two children is the definition of perseverance.

After her fiance passed away, Jessica Akerbooth continued her dream of achieving a nursing degree, but it wasn’t always easy to get to class and work after car repair bills kept piling up.

On Thursday, all that changed.

Two Bristol businessmen — Bobby Griffin and Mitch Walter — surprised Akerbooth with a vehicle to get her and her children to school.

Hearing that Akerbooth’s previous car wasn’t reliable, the businessmen decided to pay it forward in a big way.

On Thursday at Friendship Ford’s office in Bristol, Akerbooth received the keys to a van. Another person also helped pitch in money to cover any other possible needs.

Akerbooth, a student a Virginia Highlands Community College, was stunned by their generosity.