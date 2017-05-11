Trump to launch panel to investigate voter fraud

By KEN THOMAS, Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this April 19, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington during a ceremony where he honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. Newsday reported May 10, 2017 that the lacrosse team for Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, takes the field to a speech by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system. That’s according to three White House officials.

One official says Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will lead the commission, which will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and nationally. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details ahead of a formal announcement.

Trump has alleged, without evidence, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally in his 2016 campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The official says the panel will include Republicans and Democrats and include current and former state election officials.

