Tennessee native charged in Penn State fraternity death case

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WATE/AP) – A Tennessee native was charged in the case concerning the death of a Penn State fraternity pledge.

Jonah Neuman, 19, faces charges for aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing, disorderly conduct and alcohol-related charges.

He is one of 18 people facing charges after Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza died in February.

Investigators say members decided to not get help for Piazza after he had a “life-threatening” amount of alcohol and fell down a flight of stairs.

According to Penn Live, Neuman placed a backpack on the victim to prevent him from rolling on his back. Member Kordel Davis claims that when he stated they should call 911 to help Piazza, Neuman pushed him and said “they had it under control.”

Neuman attended Battle Ground Academy and competed on the Franklin school’s wrestling team, according to The Tennessean.

The defendants, and their charges, according to court documents:

Brendan Young, 21, of Malvern, Pennsylvania: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, evidence tampering, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Daniel Casey, 19, of Ronkonkoma, New York: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, evidence tampering, hazing, alcohol-related charges. (His attorney, Steven Trialonas of State College, told Newsday: “The government assumes that these young men, many of whom were intoxicated themselves, should have been able to differentiate symptoms of extreme intoxication from symptoms of a life threatening head injury. That is an impossible burden to place on them.”)

Nicholas Kubera, 19, Downingtown, Pennsylvania: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges

Michael Bonatucci, 19, of Woodstock, Georgia: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Gary Dibileo, 21, of Scranton, Pennsylvania: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Luke Visser, 19, of Encinitas, California: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Joseph Sala, 19, of Erie, Pennsylvania: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing and alcohol-related charges.

Michael Schiavone, 21, of Yardley, Pennsylvania: Reckless endangerment, hazing and alcohol-related charges.

Parker Yochim, 19, of Waterford, Pennsylvania: Reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Craig Heimer, 21, of Port Matilda, Pennsylvania: Reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Lars Kenyon, 19, of Barrington, Rhode Island: Reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Edward Gilmartin, 20, of Scranton, Pennsylvania: Evidence tampering.

Ryan McCann, who turns 22 on May 11, of Pittsburgh: Evidence tampering.

Lucas Rockwell, 21, of Washington, D.C.: Evidence tampering.

Braxton Becker, 20, of Niskayuna, New York: Evidence tampering.

Ryan Foster, 21, of Bedford, Massachusetts: Evidence tampering.

Joseph Ems Jr., 20, of Philadelphia: Reckless endangerment. (His attorney, William Brennan of Philadelphia, called what happened a tragedy, and said: “I think as the facts shake out, my client hopefully will be in a position to be extricated from this troubling case.”)