Tennessee native charged in Penn State fraternity death case

WATE 6 On Your Side staff/AP Published:
In this Friday, May 5, 2017 photo, Jonah Neuman of Nashville, leaves Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. Neuman is one of 18 Penn State Beta Theta Pi fraternity members charged in connection with the February 2017 death of Timothy Piazza. (Joe Hermitt/PennLive.com via AP)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WATE/AP) – A Tennessee native was charged in the case concerning the death of a Penn State fraternity pledge.

Timothy Piazza, Evelyn Piazza, James Piazza
This Oct. 31, 2014, photo provided by Patrick Carns shows Timothy Piazza, center, with his parents Evelyn Piazza, left, and James Piazza, right, during Hunterdon Central Regional High School football’s “Senior Night” at the high school’s stadium in Flemington, N.J. Prosecutors in Pennsylvania are set to announce, Friday, May 5, 2017, the results of a grand jury investigation into the death of the Penn State student, Timothy Piazza, who fell down steps Feb. 4, during an alcohol-fueled pledge ceremony. (Patrick Carns via AP)

Jonah Neuman, 19, faces charges for aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing, disorderly conduct and alcohol-related charges.

He is one of 18 people facing charges after Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza died in February.

Investigators say members decided to not get help for Piazza after he had a “life-threatening” amount of alcohol and fell down a flight of stairs.

According to Penn Live, Neuman placed a backpack on the victim to prevent him from rolling on his back. Member Kordel Davis claims that when he stated they should call 911 to help Piazza, Neuman pushed him and said “they had it under control.”

Neuman attended Battle Ground Academy and competed on the Franklin school’s wrestling team, according to The Tennessean.

Related: Fraternity, 18 members charged in Penn State student’s death

The defendants, and their charges, according to court documents:

Brendan Young, 21, of Malvern, Pennsylvania: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, evidence tampering, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Daniel Casey, 19, of Ronkonkoma, New York: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, evidence tampering, hazing, alcohol-related charges. (His attorney, Steven Trialonas of State College, told Newsday: “The government assumes that these young men, many of whom were intoxicated themselves, should have been able to differentiate symptoms of extreme intoxication from symptoms of a life threatening head injury. That is an impossible burden to place on them.”)

Jonah Neuman, 19, of Nashville, Tennessee: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing, disorderly conduct, alcohol-related charges.

Nicholas Kubera, 19, Downingtown, Pennsylvania: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges

Michael Bonatucci, 19, of Woodstock, Georgia: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Gary Dibileo, 21, of Scranton, Pennsylvania: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Luke Visser, 19, of Encinitas, California: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Joseph Sala, 19, of Erie, Pennsylvania: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault, reckless endangerment, hazing and alcohol-related charges.

Michael Schiavone, 21, of Yardley, Pennsylvania: Reckless endangerment, hazing and alcohol-related charges.

Parker Yochim, 19, of Waterford, Pennsylvania: Reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Craig Heimer, 21, of Port Matilda, Pennsylvania: Reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Lars Kenyon, 19, of Barrington, Rhode Island: Reckless endangerment, hazing, alcohol-related charges.

Edward Gilmartin, 20, of Scranton, Pennsylvania: Evidence tampering.

Ryan McCann, who turns 22 on May 11, of Pittsburgh: Evidence tampering.

Lucas Rockwell, 21, of Washington, D.C.: Evidence tampering.

Braxton Becker, 20, of Niskayuna, New York: Evidence tampering.

Ryan Foster, 21, of Bedford, Massachusetts: Evidence tampering.

Joseph Ems Jr., 20, of Philadelphia: Reckless endangerment. (His attorney, William Brennan of Philadelphia, called what happened a tragedy, and said: “I think as the facts shake out, my client hopefully will be in a position to be extricated from this troubling case.”)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s