Surveillance video shows suspects shattering glass door of Kingsport store

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport police need your help finding the persons who shattered a glass door at a local convenience store.

Police said they responded to a fire alarm at the Sunoco gas station and convenience store on May 1 around 3:05 a.m.

When police arrived they found the front door shattered with the remains of the concrete block nearby.

Surveillance video shows two unidentified people approaching the door and throwing a concrete block through the door. The duo then ran away.

Police said the damage estimate is more than $1000.

Detectives believe the suspects are in their late teens or early 20s. The suspects were said to be wearing blue jeans and a ball cap. The teens or men placed their t-shirts over their faces to conceal their identity.

The following are clips of the surveillance footage. If you have any information that can help Kingsport police solve this crime call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call dispatch at 423-246-9111 or click here to leave an anonymous tip.