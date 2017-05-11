Bloomingdale — Sullivan North basketball player Tyler Arnold a 3 year starter and all-district player last season has signed a national letter of intent with Maryville College.
Arnold, is the 3rd all time single season scorer in school history at 529 points after averaging 24.4 points a game along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assist.
Sullivan North’s Arnold signs with Maryville College basketball
Bloomingdale — Sullivan North basketball player Tyler Arnold a 3 year starter and all-district player last season has signed a national letter of intent with Maryville College.