Sullivan North’s Arnold signs with Maryville College basketball

Bloomingdale —  Sullivan North basketball player Tyler Arnold a 3 year starter and all-district player last season has signed a national letter of intent with Maryville College.
Arnold, is the 3rd all time single season scorer in school history at 529 points after averaging 24.4 points a game along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assist.

