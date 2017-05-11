Second Harvest Food Bank awarded $35K grant

(WJHL) – A local food bank received a financial boost in its efforts to help feed the elderly in the region.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee presented Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee with a $35,000 grant on Thursday.

The money was used to purchase a truck specifically designed for the food bank’s Senior Grocery Program, which serves 15 senior sites.

“We are extremely grateful for The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s investment in our Senior Grocery Program, which will be able to provide fresh and healthy food options to our area’s senior,” Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest, said. “Through the support of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee we are able to continue our mission and better serve the seniors in our area.”

