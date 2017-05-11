Second Harvest Food Bank awarded $35K grant

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

(WJHL) – A local food bank received a financial boost in its efforts to help feed the elderly in the region.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee presented Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee with a $35,000 grant on Thursday.

The money was used to purchase a truck specifically designed for the food bank’s Senior Grocery Program, which serves 15 senior sites.

“We are extremely grateful for The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s investment in our Senior Grocery Program, which will be able to provide fresh and healthy food options to our area’s senior,” Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest, said. “Through the support of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee we are able to continue our mission and better serve the seniors in our area.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s