Scott County, VA couple indicted on charges of child abuse

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A southwest Virginia couple is facing numerous charges related to child abuse.

A Scott County grand jury returned true bills on Luke and Summer Stallard on nine different charges including child abuse, cruelty to a child and malicious wounding.

Court records state that, between December 9 and January 17, the couple endangered the life of a child in their custody.

Luke and Summer Stallard are currently out of jail after posting bond.

Luke Stallard is expected to appear in court for a plea hearing in a couple of weeks while a jury trial date has been set for July 20th.

Summer Stallard is expected to appear in court for a plea hearing next month, but her trial date scheduled in the same month on June 27.