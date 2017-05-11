Scott County, VA couple indicted on charges of child abuse

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Luke and Summer Stallard (Source: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail)

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A southwest Virginia couple is facing numerous charges related to child abuse.

A Scott County grand jury returned true bills on Luke and Summer Stallard on nine different charges including child abuse, cruelty to a child and malicious wounding.

Court records state that, between December 9 and January 17, the couple endangered the life of a child in their custody.

Luke and Summer Stallard are currently out of jail after posting bond.

Luke Stallard is expected to appear in court for a plea hearing in a couple of weeks while a jury trial date has been set for July 20th.

Summer Stallard is expected to appear in court for a plea hearing next month, but her trial date scheduled in the same month on June 27.

