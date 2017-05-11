Police: Johnson City man allegedly breaks out windows of woman’s car

Matthew Cradic (Source: Washington County Jail)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department recently arrested a man for allegedly attacking a woman while she was in the car.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on West Popular Street. Police said 28-year-old Matthew Cradic broke out the windows of the woman’s car with a firearm. In addition, a report says the car was occupied at the time by two people.

Cradic was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Cradic has been charged with aggravated and domestic assault.

An arraignment hearing for him has been set for 1:30 p.m. in the Washington County General Sessions Court.

