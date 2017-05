Man charged with vehicular homicide in May 2016 crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Nearly one year after a fatal crash in Hawkins County, a man is charged with vehicular homicide.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 revealed a grand jury returned an indictment against Jeffrey Jones.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said a vehicle driven by Jones slammed into a car driven by Beth Henegar on Highway 11W and Jackson Road in Rogersville last May.

Investigators said Jones was driving under the influence when that crash happened.

State Police said Henegar died in that crash.

Jones remains in the Hawkins County Jail on $80,000 bond.

