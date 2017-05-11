Local projects in TDOT transportation plan moving forward because of Improve Act

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation revealed which roads across the Tri-Cities will be part of a three-year repair plan.

Some of those upgrades will be possible thanks to Governor Bill Haslam’s Improve Act.

We found out individual phases for five local projects in Sullivan, Hawkins and Carter counties are now being funded because of that legislation.

“It has increased the funding to the department of transportation, and it’s allowing us to get to work on projects much sooner than later,” said Mark Nagi, TDOT Community Relations Officer.

As for how the prioritized road projects are chosen, Nagi said they look at three top criteria.

“Safety, congestion and economic development,” he said. “Safety is always the number one priority for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.”

Though some other local counties, like Washington and Unicoi, didn’t make it as part of the 40 counties listed in this three year program, Nagi said they make the plan annually, so next year there could be other projects included.

“Next year could pop up and some of those 40 counties will likely not be there and others will be added,” said Nagi.

Nagi said TDOT still has funding for all 95 Tennessee counties.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.