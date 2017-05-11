Kingsport announces road closures this weekend for Komen road race

KINGSPORT,TN – Susan G. Komen East TN will hold its 12th Annual Tri-Cities Race for the Cure® Saturday, May 13. Festivities begin in Memorial Park at 7:30 a.m.

The area of Fort Henry Drive surrounding the park, from East Center Street to Eastman Road, will be closed from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. With the exception of Fort Henry Drive, other streets will be accessible until the race starts.

At that time, traffic guards will manage the movement of traffic. Motorists should expect delays for up to 1.5 hours.

The 5K begins at 9:30 a.m. The roads affected are the following:

Fort Henry Drive

Sherwood Road

Konnarock Road

Sevier Street

Midland Drive

Pineola Street

Lamont Street

East Center Street

Race route:

The race will start on Fort Henry Drive and go south; Turn right onto Sherwood Road; Sherwood Road to right on Konnarock Road; Konnarock Road to right on Sevier Street; Sevier Street to right on Midland Drive; Midland Drive to left on Pineola Street; Pineola Street to right on Lamont Street; Lamont Street to right on East Center Street; East Center Street back to Fort Henry Drive.

Please see the route map attached for more details.

For more information, please visit the ‘notices’ page on http://www.kingsporttn.gov.