JCPB: Outages reported in Sulphur Springs community after vehicle crashes into pole; 800 customers impacted

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Power Board officials said approximately 800 people in the Sulphur Springs community are currently without power after a vehicle crashed into a 3-phase power pole along Highway 75.

According to JCPB spokesperson Tim Whaley, the pole was damaged and crews are still making repairs at this time.

Whaley said the outage impacted customers along Gregg Hollow Road, a portion of Highway 75, the Elm Hill subdivision and AA Deakins Road.

There is not an exact time on when power will be restored to customers, but Whaley said he estimates around two hours.

