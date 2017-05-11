In-N-Out Burger temporarily closed after customers complain of flu-like symptoms

LIVERMORE (KRON) — An In-N-Out Burger in Livermore is temporarily closed after a group of customers complained of flu-like symptoms, according to a statement from the company.

A travel group of nine customers said they got sick after dining there. The situation was reported on Tuesday morning.

In-N-Out Burger officials say they investigated but did not find up any indication that there were any issues at the restaurant.

However, the location was still thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

“In/Out voluntarily closed in order to assist with the investigation after receiving a complaint of acute gastroenteritis among members of a college softball team that ate there on 5/6/17 in the afternoon,” the Alameda County Department of Environmental Health said in a statement to KRON.

The restaurant closed at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Norovirus is the suspected cause, but that has not been confirmed, officials said.

Denny Warnick, vice president of operations at In-N-Out, has issued the following statement: “We were recently contacted by nine customers that complained of flu-like symptoms after dining at our Livermore location. In an abundance of caution, we voluntarily closed the store, undertook an investigation and notified the local health department in accordance with our safety protocols. “Our investigation did not turn up any indication that there were any issues at our restaurant. Nevertheless, we thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the entire facility and screened our staff of Associates. We are confident that our customers are safe to dine with us and will re-open once the health department completes their assessment. “We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause for our customers. However, at In-N-Out Burger, the health and well-being of our customers and our Associates is a top priority.”