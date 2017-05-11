GM extends warranty on vehicles in headlight failure probe

By Published:
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. General Motors says it has halted operations in Venezuela after authorities seized a factory. The plant was confiscated on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in what GM called an illegal judicial seizure of its assets. GM says its due process rights were violated and it will take legal steps to fight the seizure. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) – General Motors is extending the warranty on thousands of older cars and SUVs after the U.S. government began investigating complaints that the headlights can suddenly go dark.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started the probe last month after getting 128 complaints about low-beam headlight failures. The investigation could lead to expansion of previous recalls.

GM notified dealers Tuesday that it would guarantee headlight control modules for 12 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first. The module can fail when exposed to engine heat.

GM says it’s cooperating with the investigation. Vehicles getting the added warranty include certain 2006 to 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazers and GMC Envoys; the 2006 Buick Rainier, GMC Envoy XL, Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT; the 2006 and 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix; and the 2006 to 2008 Buick LaCrosse.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s