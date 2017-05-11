Downtown Johnson City to host GEICO Motorcycle Hot Bike Tour Sept. 8-10

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Today, officials are set to announce and award Johnson City as this year’s host of the national GEICO Motorcyle Hot Bike Tour stop.

According to a news release,on Sept. 8-10 GEICO Motorcycle Hot Bike Tour will be holding its grand finale stop in Johnson City.

At 3 p.m. today, a representative from HOT BIKE Magazine, along with Johnson City Mayor David Tomita, Tennessee Commissioner of Tourism Kevin Triplett and a representative with the Johnson City Convention & Visitor Bureau will hold a news conference at the Lady of the Fountain in downtown Johnson City on the corner of Main Street and Buffalo Street.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s