Downtown Johnson City to host GEICO Motorcycle Hot Bike Tour Sept. 8-10

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Today, officials are set to announce and award Johnson City as this year’s host of the national GEICO Motorcyle Hot Bike Tour stop.

According to a news release,on Sept. 8-10 GEICO Motorcycle Hot Bike Tour will be holding its grand finale stop in Johnson City.

At 3 p.m. today, a representative from HOT BIKE Magazine, along with Johnson City Mayor David Tomita, Tennessee Commissioner of Tourism Kevin Triplett and a representative with the Johnson City Convention & Visitor Bureau will hold a news conference at the Lady of the Fountain in downtown Johnson City on the corner of Main Street and Buffalo Street.

