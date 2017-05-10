Woman sentenced for hiding drugs in her body, smuggling at Lee County penitentiary

LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Department of Justice reports a woman from Ohio has been sentenced for conspiring with an inmate to smuggle drugs into the United States Penitentiary in Lee County.

The woman allegedly tried to smuggle methamphetamine into the federal facility by hiding the drugs in her body

Nicole Diane Shroyer, 46 years old of Dayton, pled guilty on Wednesday to one count of conspiring to provide an inmate with a prohibited object.

Shroyer was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison.

According to evidence presented in court, Shroyer and others conspired and made several phone calls to transport meth to the inmate.

Shroyer allegedly placed the meth secretly inside her body, to avoid detection.

She allegedly went inside a restroom after entering the facility and removed the meth from inside her body and secretly passed the drugs to inmate Jermaine Jeffries.

Jeffries was previously convicted of his role in the conspiracy and as been sentenced to 60 months.