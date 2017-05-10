Woman says she was forced to urinate in cup on United flight

WCMH Staff Published:
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, Delta Air Lines planes are parked at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Washington. A California family says they were forced off a Delta plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their children’s seats on a crowded flight. A video of the April 23, 2017, incident was uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, and adds to the list of recent encounters on airlines that went viral, including the dragging of a passenger off a United Express plane. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WCMH) – A Missouri woman says she was forced to pee in a cup in her seat because she wasn’t allowed to use the bathroom during a United flight.

Nicole Harper said a flight attendant ordered her back to her seat as she tried to use the bathroom on United flight 6056 from Houston to Kansas City on April 10.

Harper, a nurse and mother of two, says she has had an overactive bladder her entire life. She says she told flight attendants about her condition.

“So I said I’m going to need to use the restroom or I’m going to need a cup. Well, they handed me the cup which was about this big so I said I’m going to need a second cup,” Harper said. “It’s a completely humiliating situation. There are people all around. Strangers. They just didn’t understand that I really did not have any control over this situation.”

Harper said she shared her experience on Facebook after United stopped taking her calls about the incident.

