Volunteer basketball player Shembari Phillips Granted Release

Tennessee basketball player Shembari Phillips has requested a release from his scholarship, and that request has been granted.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Phillips appeared in 31 games (with 13 starts) as a sophomore this past season. He averaged 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.9 minutes per game. He also shot .375 from 3-point range.

“Shembari is a great young man, and I know this wasn’t an easy decision for him,” UT head coach Rick Barnes said. “We always need to do what’s best for our students. And in Shembari’s case, we’re going to do everything we can to help him find the school and program that’s the best fit for him. He’ll have plenty of options because of the kind of person and teammate he is.”

During his two-year Tennessee career, Phillips averaged 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists while playing in 64 games and logging 24 starts