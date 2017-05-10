Two WCSO deputies injured in crash at Unaka Avenue, Baxter Street intersection

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Two Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured in a crash near the intersection of Unaka Avenue and Baxter street Wednesday.

According to Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal, the two deputies were exchanging paperwork when another driver hit one of the cruisers, causing it to hit the other cruiser.

Both deputies were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

Tennessee Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.