Tennessee reinstates teacher convicted of statutory rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee State Board of Education has reinstated the teaching license of a former teacher who pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of a student in 2007.

The Tennessean reports former Moore County physical education teacher William S. Haynes had his criminal record expunged after serving four years of probation.

The state board denied a reinstatement of his license in 2012. He took his case to court and a judge ruled the details of the statutory rape case didn’t meet the criteria to deny a license, and ordered the board to take another vote.

The board voted 7-2 in favor of reinstatement April 21, although each member expressed regret. State board member Mike Edwards said they would be in contempt of court if they denied the license again.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)