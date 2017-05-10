Tennessee lawmakers adjourn session featuring gas tax hike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee lawmakers have adjourned for the year after a session that featured heavy infighting among the Republican majority about Gov. Bill Haslam’s gas tax hike and other budget issues.

The House and Senate concluded the first session of the two-year 110th General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

Haslam’s road funding plan dubbed the Improve Act raises the tax on gasoline by 6 cents over the next three years. The plan also cuts taxes on groceries, manufacturers and income from stocks and bonds.

House Republicans were deeply divided over the measure, but the bill ended up clearing the chamber with Democratic support.

Other high-profile legislation passed this year dealt with abortion, gun rights and extending the state’s free community college program to adults.