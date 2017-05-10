Tennessee lawmakers adjourn session featuring gas tax hike

The Associated Press Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee lawmakers have adjourned for the year after a session that featured heavy infighting among the Republican majority about Gov. Bill Haslam’s gas tax hike and other budget issues.

The House and Senate concluded the first session of the two-year 110th General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

Haslam’s road funding plan dubbed the Improve Act raises the tax on gasoline by 6 cents over the next three years. The plan also cuts taxes on groceries, manufacturers and income from stocks and bonds.

House Republicans were deeply divided over the measure, but the bill ended up clearing the chamber with Democratic support.

Other high-profile legislation passed this year dealt with abortion, gun rights and extending the state’s free community college program to adults.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s