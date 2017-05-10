Senior living community working to make Tri-Cities more friendly to those with dementia

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- A local senior living community is working to make people across the Tri-Cities with dementia feel understood and accepted.

The initiative called “Purple Cities Alliance” is on a mission to make Northeast Tennessee one of the first official “dementia friendly” regions in the U.S. As a part of the initiative, Dominion Senior Living in Bristol, Tn. is training people across the community to train companies and organizations on how best to interact with people with dementia.

We talked with a research assistant at East Tennessee State University who went through the training to bring it to campus.

“I’m seeking out student organizations that would be interested this fall to be trained, specifically those that work in health related fields or that are going into those fields,” Ginger Bastian, research assistant for ETSU said.

So far more than 20 community members have gone through the training.

“Which is to learn what to talk about and the tips and the points to take out to companies to teach them and educate their staff how to be able to handle someone maybe with the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or dementia diseases,” Michelle Bolling, Senior Executive Director for Dominion Senior Living said.

Recently, to show support for this initiative, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable proclaimed May 11th as “Purple City Day” in Sullivan County.

