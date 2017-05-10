School of Morton wrestling by way of Rock n’ Roll Express

AFTON, TN — Ricky Morton spent many years entertaining fans across the country, part of the legendary Rock n’ Roll Express tag team, his school of Morton is far from the glitz and glamour of the WWE ring, but for many kids, this place is their wrestlemania.

“kids come through that door and this is their safe place. when their parents drop them off here they know what they’re doing.”

kids of all backgrounds, bullied a school, a student with cerebral palsy, speech and central auditory disease, all have found a home in Chuckey.

“everybody is equal here and i preach that to them every day. the parents come to me and tell me that their grades come up in school. it’s the fact that they have more confidence in their self”

“it’s helped me with confidence, self-esteem. you know, it’s not just a wrestling school, it’s also helping you build your charisma and just yourself in general.”

For some, the school is a chance to live out a lifelong dream of performing in the ring and hope to get a chance at the WWE.

“it’s allowed me to do what i’ve wanted to do since i was a kid. at 32 i kind of thought that was going to be a pipe dream and then to come here to be able to wrestle at a high level, who knows where it’s going to take me?”

“it’s an opportunity that you don’t get too often. you don’t know if it’s real or not but it’s a very special thing. you’ve got to take advantage of it.”

“while at the school of morton, i wanted to see if i had what it took to be a star in the ring.”

“well kane, let’s see what you’ve got.”

“i think i’ll stick to my day job.”

I may not be cut out for the ring, but the school has created its share of stars…so come see if you have what it takes, maybe you’ll find yourself in the WWE someday. but remember.

“i always tell them, it’s a long way to the top if you want to rock n’ roll.”

Reporting in Chuckey, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports