Public to be given access to fish restricted area of Holston River

KINGSPORT, TN – Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) is providing the opportunity for the general public to fish the restricted section of the Holston River within the installation’s boundaries once again in 2017.

HSAAP is currently accepting applications for four one-day fishing events scheduled for this summer which will be held on June 24 and 25 and July 1 and 2. Individuals interested in fishing on HSAAP must apply for the opportunity and will be selected by a random drawing.

HSAAP’s public fishing program was approved by the HSAAP Commander under a strict set of guidelines designed to ensure that installation safety and security standards are maintained while each fishing event is being held.

Applications for this year’s fishing events are available online at www.holstonwildlife.webs.com. Applications may also be requested by mail by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to the following address:

Holston Army Ammunition Plant

Attn: Fishing Information

4509 West Stone Drive

Kingsport, TN 37660.

Completed applications must be received by June 1, 2017 in order to be considered in the drawing for this year’s events.

For additional information, please contact Bruce Cole, the HSAAP Natural Resources Manager, at (423) 578-6276.

