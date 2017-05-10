Nashville man accuses 2 Titans players in assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man filed a lawsuit against two Tennessee Titans players, claiming one beat him unconscious while the other served as a lookout.

Dante Satterfield filed the suit in federal court Wednesday against wide receiver Tajae Sharpe and lineman Sebastian Tretola.

Satterfield claims he was at popular Nashville bar Tin Roof on April 27, the night of the NFL Draft, when he spoke to Sharpe and Tretola about the draft around 11:30 p.m.

The suit says the conversation became heated around 11:45 p.m. before both Titans players told Satterfield to follow them outside just before midnight.

According to the lawsuit, Sharpe beat Satterfield with his fists while Tretola served as a lookout. Satterfield claims the assault continued even after he “lay helpless on the ground, unconscious, striking and bruising his face.”

As a result, the lawsuit says the Nashville man “suffered a concussion, broken bones in the face, massive facial bruising, a perforated eardrum, among other injuries.”

Satterfield claims the “brutal assault” led to not only physical trauma but also emotional distress, humiliation, and to incur expenses to treat his injuries.

He is asking for a jury trial as well as $500,000 in damages.

News 2 reached out to Metro police who said officers responded to the Tin Roof the night of the alleged assault and found Satterfield unconscious behind the business. He was injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police spokesman Don Aaron told News 2 that detectives tried to follow up with Satterfield in the days following the incident but were unsuccessful. Aaron said Satterfield’s attorney contacted police Wednesday to meet with detectives where he gave a statement. The lawsuit was also filed Wednesday.

Metro police said the criminal investigation is in its infancy; there is still work to do before criminal charges will be decided.

Sharpe’s agent, Blaine Roche, sent News 2 a statement that says, in full, “The claims are false. Period. This is instead a classic shakedown attempt. Tajae categorically denies any and all involvement and looks forward to clearing his name and focusing on football.”

News 2 also reached out to the Titans Wednesday who said “we are aware of the lawsuit.” They offered no further comment.

News 2 also emailed and left a message for the owners of Tin Roof, asking if there was surveillance of the alleged incident the night it happened.