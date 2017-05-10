Man arrested in southwest Virginia murder of young woman

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Authorities is southwest Virginia say they have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Kaitlyn Ann Toller. The young woman’s body was found off Mountain Lane on East River Mountain in Bluefield, VA on April 6.

Michael Wayne Pennington, Jr, 40, was indicted this week on 11 different felony counts, including first-degree murder.

Pennington was indicted on the following charges: first-degree murder, concealing a body, three counts of grand larceny, three counts of larceny with intent to sell or distribute, credit card theft, credit card fraud, and receiving goods from credit card fraud.

Pennington is currently being held without bond in the Tazewell Regional Jail.

“Katiee Toler’s death is a horrific tragedy,” said Michael L. Dennis, Commonwealth’s Attorney. “This young, vibrant mother was taken away from her son, family and friends at the hands of a person she shared a home with and trusted. It is my intention to prosecute Mr. Pennington for this senseless crime to the fullest extent of the law.”

The case was investigated by the Bluefield Police Department and Virginia State Police.

