Kingsport’s budget recommendation includes upgrades to Lynn View Community Center

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – City leaders in Kingsport are wanting to send a positive message to the Lynn Garden community after recent crimes in the area.

On Tuesday, Kingsport City Manager Jeff Fleming revealed his recommended budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

That multi-million dollar budget includes $650,000 to the Lynn View Community Center off of Walker Street in Lynn Garden.

“We just wanted to have a good faith effort to reach out and put some money where our mouth is,” Fleming said.

Over the past few months, high profile crimes have shaken the community. Kingsport Police responded to two shootings and a homicide. All were isolated incidents where arrests were made.

“It’s very unusual for our community. And so we have higher hopes and aspirations and so we want to make sure that they feel safe and that they feel like Lynn Garden is a community with a future,” Fleming said.

The budget originally called for $200,000 to go toward the center, but Fleming said they decided to bring in more money this year and a little less in the future.

“That was intended to send a positive message to Lynn View and Lynn Garden community that we care,” he said.

Rob Ferguson is a member of the Lynn View Community Advisory Board.

“We appreciate so much that the city sees and knows what’s going on here,” Ferguson said.

He says there are many improvements needed at the community center.

“Improvement to the baseball fields, more lighting for the football area, we’re looking at redoing the bathrooms in the senior center,” he explained.

Dave Crawford uses the community center and says he hopes to see the budget pass.

“If you dress up, you tend to act better. I think the same is true in a neighborhood. That if it’s in an attractive neighborhood, then I think people act better and that’s a product of the environment I think,” Crawford said.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman is scheduled to officially vote on the budget June 6 during a first reading. The second reading is scheduled for June 20.

The Lynn View Community Advisory Board will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Lynn View Community Center.

