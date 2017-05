KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred late Tuesday night on Interstate 81.

According to Kingsport Police the crash happened on the southbound side of I-81 near the 60 mile marker around 11 p.m.

Kingsport Police patrol officers and and crash re-constructionists responded to the crash.

The identity of the motorcycle driver is not being released pending the notification of next of kin.