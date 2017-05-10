Johnson City police charge man with aggravated burglary

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man following an investigation into a home burglary in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on May 3.

According to a JCPD news release, a neighbor saw someone enter through a window of a nearby apartment and called police.

Officers arrived on-scene and saw Justin Smith running from the area of the burglary, and he was detained.

Smith reportedly faced charges for other offenses at that time.

An investigation revealed Smith was the burglary suspect.

He was charged with aggravated burglary and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $20,000 bond.

Smith was set to be arraigned in Sessions Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

