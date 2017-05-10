Johnson City police arrest woman on robbery charge

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Amanda J Vaughan

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a woman Tuesday following a report of a robbery in the 300 block of Hickory Bluff in Johnson City on February 6.

According to a JCPD news release, police responded to the scene back in February and Amanda Vaughan and another person were named as suspect in the case. A warrant was issued for their arrest.

On Tuesday, Vaughan was released from the Carter County Detention Center, where she was being held on unrelated charges, and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.

She was charged with robbery.

Vaughan was being held on $50,000 bond and was set to be arraigned in Sessions Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

