Greene County boy catches huge muskellunge fish in Nolichucky

GREEN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – This is a fishing tale worth telling! A local boy who has been trying for a year to catch the big one has finally done so.

Jonathan Harris told News Channel 11 his son, Ty, caught his first musky on Tuesday evening in the Nolichucky River. The father says the fish is over 20 pounds and is 38 inches long.

The father and son team have been trying to catch one since last spring.

If you are wondering ‘where the big ones are biting’, Harris says this fish, known as ‘the fish of 10,000 casts’ was caught in the South Greene area of the Nolichucky.

You can see in one of the photos they submitted, they had to use a huge lure to catch this one.

Big Catch in Nolichucky River View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Submitted by Jonathan Harris) (Submitted by Jonathan Harris) (Submitted by Jonathan Harris) (Submitted by Jonathan Harris)

The father says this fish, known as ‘the fish of 10,000 casts’ was caught in the South Greene area of the Nolichucky.

You can see in the photo they submitted, they had to use a huge lure to catch this one.

See also: