Grand jury indicts Johnson County man in child pornography case

Derek Dickson (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Mountain City man turned himself after he was indicted this week by a grand jury on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were asked First District Attorney General Tony Clark to take a look at this case after receiving information from the Avery County, NC sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office alerted authorities that a man was possibly in possession of child porn images.

An internet crimes agent and the Sullivan County sheriff’s office said they were led to a home on Shoun Street in Mountain City.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the home and determine that 24-year-old Derek Lee Dickson was a suspect.

Dickson turned himself in this morning at the Johnson County Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.

