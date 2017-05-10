EMS workers educate students on dangers of distracted driving

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County/Johnson City EMS held demonstrations at David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools on Wednesday morning, showing students the consequences of distracted and impaired driving.

Emergency workers volunteering for the demonstration staged a car wreck near each school and brought all of the seniors out to observe the emergency response from police, firefighters, EMS and rescue squads.

Fellow students acted the parts of drivers and passengers in the car. One of these students was given a field sobriety test while others were rescued and loaded onto stretchers.

While in previous years these demonstrations were primarily used to discourage drunk driving around prom season, organizer Brandon Archer said they are now also focusing on distracted driving and the use of cell phones.

“We’re putting it more towards every day driving,” Archer said. “Distracted driving, anything that would impair you, any drugs or alcohol, texting, any type of distraction.”

Archer said that volunteers take the time to educate students about the dangers of distracted driving because a moment can change the course of a person’s life.

“It just takes that one simple mistake,” Archer said. “You don’t realize it. Just in the blink of an eye things can totally go 180 and change your life drastically.”

