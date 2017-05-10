Correa leads Astros over Braves 4-2

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) – Carlos Correa had two doubles and two RBIs to help the Houston Astros to a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday to give them the best 34-game start in franchise history.

The Astros had two outs and two on in the fifth when Correa’s double off Jaime Garcia (1-2) landed in the left-field corner to score two runners for a 3-2 lead. Garcia walked Evan Gattis, and Yuli Gurriel’s single scored Correa.

Houston (23-11) swept the two-game interleague matchup in its first series victory over the Braves since winning two of three from May 1-3, 1999.

Joe Musgrove (2-3) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, and Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances.