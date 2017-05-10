Bristol, Va. traffic stop results in 3 arrests; 1 person still sought

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – Police are searching for a suspect at a Roadrunner gas station in Bristol, Va. at the intersection of East Valley Drive and Lee Highway.

Virginia State Police said a trooper was trying to make a traffic stop and that’s when four people ran from the officer.

Three of them are now in police custody, but police are still searching for the fourth suspect.

Virginia State Police are conducting a search by helicopter to try to find the suspect.

News Channel 11 has a photographer at the scene and we’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s