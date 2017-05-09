What’s working: Johnson County Health Science Lab

Johnson County students Shahnoa Johnson and Emilie Icenhour are well on their way to health

care careers. “I took nursing ed first semester that’s when we got our CNA Certification. I’ve

actually used that to work at the nursing home here in town.” Said Greene. “Right now I’m in

clinical internship and what that is where I can go to hospital, nursing home, rescue squad,”

It’s all made possible by the state of the art health science lab that is seven years in the

making,

“This building is actually a masonry building,” Said Teacher Sonya Hammons. “We have one of

the best labs in the area for students to come in and practice,” Said Teacher Tina Reece. Those

facilities draw the best of the best to launch their health careers. “We became a state test site. I

wanted to give our students the home field advantage, when they were taking the state certification

test they were actually taking it in their lab,” Said Hammons.

Students can get nursing assistant, pharmacy tech, and EKG certifications before graduating

high school. “Without this lab I don’t think a lot of us would be prepared,” Said Greene

Teachers Sonya Hammons and Tina Reece oversee the program. They’ve also seen explosive

group in HOSA, Health Occupational Students of America. “We started with 11, now we have 97

students who are in HOSA. We are bursting at the seems,” Said Hammons

Enthusiasm and technology providing a launching pad for students and giving confidence to

pursue their health care dreams.” When they are finished, they are health care peers,” Said

Hammons.