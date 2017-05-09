Trump fires FBI director James Comey

Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows FBI Director James Comey as he pauses while speaking at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Va. A reporter for the website Gizmodo says she's uncovered a stealth Twitter account that she believes belongs to FBI Director James Comey. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File )

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

