Washington County 911 operations moving into new building this fall

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- In the next few months, Washington County 911 staff will begin the process of moving into a new, and upgraded facility.

Dispatchers have been working out of a building on Ashe Street in Johnson City for 30 years now.

It is a building that has served as a post office, and a court house.

Because of the age of the building, it is in significant need of repairs.

For the past few years, Washington County 911 Director Bob McNeill said he’s been searching for a new facility.

In February, McNeill purchased a building in Boones Creek near I-26 for $1.5 million.

McNeill said they’ve been saving the money for years in reserves in order to make the move happen.

“We are not going to have to borrow any money, hopefully, and we can hopefully spend about $600,000 on renovations,” McNeill said.

While McNeill said they are looking forward to the additional space, there will also be upgrades in technology that will help dispatchers and the public.

“We are adding some additional technology with Next Generation 911, we will be able to locate people a little better, at some point we will be using text messaging, video,” McNeill said.

McNeill said renovations should be finished in the next few months, with the goal of having dispatch and operations in that new facility by September or October.

