Vols’ Butch Jones ranked low among Power 5 coaches

CBS has ranked Butch Jones 52nd among the 65 Power 5 college football coaches, a 19-spot drop from last year’s rankings.

Jones, with a record of 30-21 in four seasons at Tennessee, came in one spot ahead of Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason. Jones also ranked higher than Missouri’s Barry Odom (62), Kentucky’s Mark Stoops (56) and Georgia’s Kirby Smart (54).

LSU’s Ed Orgeron came in at No. 48 and Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin was No. 40. South Carolin’s Will Muschamp is No. 37 and Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze is 33.

Arkansas coach Brett Bielema, at No. 22, was the highest ranked SEC coach on the list that was published on Tuesday. Coaches ranked 26-1 have not yet been released.