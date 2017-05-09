Vertical licenses for underage drivers passes in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennesseans under age 21 would be issued driver’s licenses printed in a vertical format under a bill headed for Gov. Bill Haslam’s desk.

The House voted 83-1 on Tuesday to give final approval to the bill sponsored by Rep. Bill Dunn and Sen. Becky Massey. Both are Knoxville Republicans.

Supporters say the change will help prevent underage drinking. Current licenses for minors have a red bar across the edge.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously in March.

An unrelated effort to require the words “alien” or “visa” of Tennessee driver’s licenses held by people without permanent residency status died earlier in the session.

