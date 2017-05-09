Tennessee nets profit on bowl appearance

Tennessee totaled more than $1.07 million in expenses for its Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl trip to end the 2016 football season, but the athletic department still turned a six-figure profit for the short trip to Nashville.

The accrued costs for the football program, marching band and university administrators totaled $1,070,759, according to the financial summary Tennessee sent to the NCAA, which was obtained by GoVols247 on Monday in response to an open records request.

The bowl trip to nearby Nashville was much cheaper for Tennessee than the previous two bowl trips. The university rang up more than $1.4 million in expenses for the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., to end the 2015 season. For the TaxSlayer Bowl, the program’s first bowl game in three seasons, costs totaled more than $1.25 million for the game in Jacksonville, Fla.

Tennessee netted a profit on both occasions, though neither gain was more than what the university will turn for the Music City Bowl.

According to assistant athletic director for media relations Tom Satkowiak, Tennessee is expecting to receive a bowl participant distribution of $1.3 million and a travel allowance of $44,500 from the SEC.

Thus Tennessee will emerge with a $273, 741 profit for the trip.

The university returned profits of $164,811 for the TaxSlayer Bowl and just $15,687 for the Outback Bowl.

As for the Music City Bowl, here’s how Tennessee’s expenses were broken down between the football team and staff, the Pride of the Southland Marching Band and cheerleaders and the university’s official party, including faculty and athletic department personnel, according to the report filed to the NCAA:

***Transportation costs: $103,560

> Football team and staff (213 people for six days): $63,228

> Band and cheerleaders (361 people for three days): $27,440

> Official party (161 people for three days): $12,892

***Meals, lodging and/or per diem: $706,509

> Football team and staff: $545,173 — or nearly 51 percent of the total cost of the trip

> Band and cheerleaders: $106,286

> Official party: $55,050

***Entertainment: $19,465

***Awards (i.e., bowl rings and more): $66,898

***Equipment and supplies (i.e., bowl apparel): $6,725

***Administrative costs (not including coaches’ bowl bonuses): $35,196

***Other (practice site rental and costs, officials for practice, laundry): $27,951

Tennessee accrued another $104,455 in expenses for unsold tickets for staff member and player guest tickets. The university requested 6,000 tickets sold at $85 apiece and another $2,000 sold at $120 apiece. Tennessee sold 4,805 of the $85 tickets and 1,976 of the $120 tickets. The unsold 1,219 tickets accounted for the cost absorbed by the university. Bowl games do not provide complimentary tickets.

The Vols beat Nebraska 38-24 to record their third straight bowl win. The announced crowd of 69,496 was the fifth-highest among all 2016 bowl games, behind only the trio of College Football Playoff games and the USC-Penn State Rose Bowl. It was also the most-watched bowl game on ESPN outside of the New Year’s Six games.

