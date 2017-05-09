Tennessee lawmakers pass bill requiring medical workers who fail drug test to seek treatment

NASHVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee lawmakers in both the House and the Senate passed legislation Tuesday night that would protect patients from drug-addicted medical professionals.

We reported earlier that the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee passed a compromise of legislation prompted by our Community Watchdog investigation into drug-addicted nurses Tuesday.

The legislation would require any medical professional who fails a drug test without proof of a prescription to enter a treatment program or face license suspension.

On Tuesday night, we learned that the Tennessee House and the Tennessee Senate passed the bill.

Sen. Rusty Crowe also gave a shout-out to News Channel 11 on the floor in regards to our investigation uncovering the problem.

