Tennessee lawmakers make late session push on final bills

The Associated Press Published:
Photo: WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee lawmakers are working to clear the decks of their last lingering legislative priorities before adjourning for the year.

The House and Senate are slated for afternoon sessions Tuesday to take up a laundry list of bills on issues including gun rights, online sales tax and free community college for adults.

Lawmakers had hoped to adjourn early this week, but disagreements over various bills make it more likely they will conclude their business on Wednesday or later.

On Monday, the Senate gave final approval to the $37 billion annual state spending plan, which was the biggest hurdle to finish months of legislative work.

The session began in January.

