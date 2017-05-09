Teen breaks Ellen’s record for the most retweeted tweet

(CNN) – A Reno, Nevada teenager who loves chicken nuggets just got them for a year from a fast-food chain.

It was last month when Carter Wilkerson asked Wendy’s, on Twitter, what he might have to do to get free nuggets for a year.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

The chain responded with a challenge to get 18 million re-tweets. The teen accepted the challenge and hit up Twitter with his plea.

Within a week, the post was shared almost three million times.

Now, Guinness World Records says Wilkerson set the new mark with more than 3.4 million re-tweets.

Wilkerson dethroned the famous Oscar show selfie with host Ellen DeGeneres back in 2014.

Although the Wendy’s challenge was 18 million, the chain says it will give the teen the free nuggets for a year.

It’s also donating 100,000 thousand dollars to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017