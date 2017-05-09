Tad Cummins to appear in federal court in Nashville Tuesday

WKRN Published:
Tad Cummins (Courtesy: Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a former student, will appear in federal court in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

(Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Cummins reportedly left the jail a Henderson, Kentucky early Tuesday morning where he had been held since Monday afternoon.

Cummins was arrested last month in northern California after a more than 30-day manhunt.

The 50-year-old is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual intercourse.

The charges came after he allegedly kidnapped his former student on March 13.

Thomas has since been returned to Tennessee and reunited with her family.

Copyright 2017 WKRN. All rights reserved.

