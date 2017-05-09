Suspect seen on video stealing car from Greene County convenience store

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect who stole a car from a convenience store.

The theft happened on early Monday around 8:30 a.m. after the 84-year-old victim stopped at Jearoldstown Market located at 700 Jearoldstown Road in Greenville.

The victim said he ran into the store just to get coffee.

While the victim was inside the store, a man was seen on camera leaving the store. The man left the store and found the victim’s car unlocked with the keys inside. The suspect got into the car and headed towards Interstate 81.

Deputies said cameras inside the store captured images of the suspect.

The stolen car is described as a red or maroon 4-door 2014 Toyota Camry. Inside the car was a 22 rifle, according to the victim. The car is said to have a Tennessee license plate number B3953V.

If you recognize the man or if you have any information that can help deputies, call the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-972-7000.